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An Incredible Story of Faith
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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11 views • October 03, 2021
If you want to learn more, check out our main YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr

This channel promotes living by faith in the teachings of Jesus, who taught us to forsake everything we own, to stop working for money, and to go into all the world preaching the gospel, as we rely on God for everything we need. Not many people are willing to follow these radical teachings of Jesus, but this 2015 documentary tells the inspiring story of Charles Mully, who left his successful career and everything he owned to create a little piece of the kingdom of heaven here on Earth.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Produced by: Clare
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

"John Bartmann - Happy African Village" is under a Creative Commons (CC-BY 3.0) license Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://bit.ly/b-african

African School Theme Song Music promoted by The Free Cat: http://tiny.cc/50cnpz

"Infados" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0

Francis Chan Achived | Who God Is ? | Francis Chan 2015 by Sernord Tommy Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Neverland by Onycs https://soundcloud.com/onycsmusic Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/3wAru3f Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/Uo0eMqTeUNo

Sad Cinematic by Aleksandr Shamaluev (Sad Music) Licensed to YouTube by HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of AShamaluevMusic); HAAWK Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 5 Music Rights Societies

Somewhere Nice by By John Bartmann https://www.chosic.com/

Umlungu by John Bartmann https://www.chosic.com/

Dissociation by Naoya Sakamata | www.youtube.com/c/NaoyaSakamataPIANOm... Licensed under Creative Commons: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/

Jane Goodall on the importance of planting trees | Ways to Change the World by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

The Inspiration by Keys of Moon | https://soundcloud.com/keysofmoon Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/
Keywords
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