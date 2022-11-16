Create New Account
Shan Weijian And His Son: A CCP Spy Pair
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 12 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/522674

Summary：Shan Weijian, an economist and venture capitalist, the CEO and Chairman of the Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG Group which holds and manages assets of US$45 billion, is a spy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He was a part of the first group of Chinese students to come to the United States since the Cultural Revolution. Shan has extremely close relationship with former Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and some of most powerful and influential people in the world.

