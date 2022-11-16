Shan Weijian And His Son: A CCP Spy Pair

https://gnews.org/articles/522674
Summary：Shan Weijian, an economist and venture capitalist, the CEO and Chairman of the Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG Group which holds and manages assets of US$45 billion, is a spy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He was a part of the first group of Chinese students to come to the United States since the Cultural Revolution. Shan has extremely close relationship with former Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and some of most powerful and influential people in the world.
