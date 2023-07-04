Safety Wars 7-3-2021

Our July 4th Edition.

Storms knocked out our internet last night so we could not upload this pre-recorded episode. From yesterday.

We discuss the Declaration of Independence, and some concepts that apply to safety, specifically the "right to a safe and healthful workplace". We then discuss our normal Safety News and Views.


