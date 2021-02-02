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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Atonement Of Jesus Christ - What's Up Prof? 19
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16 views • February 02, 2021
In Episode 19, part 3 of 3 we conclude our series on Babylon and the doctrine of the serpent. As we have seen in the previous episodes, all three the lies of the serpent are being taught by Babylon and in this episode we discuss what Babylon teaches on the most precious doctrine of all, the Atonement.
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