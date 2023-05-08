The Roman Empire Never Went Away. All Roads Still Lead to Rome. Hugo Talks

THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE VIDEO that Hugo referred to in this one:
🔻
🎥 Watch: Your' Birth Certificate And the MARK OF The BEAST / Hugo Talks -- Know what you are, and stand your ground!! https://www.brighteon.com/94f3809f-e29e-4c29-b7a9-5ed292203b11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.