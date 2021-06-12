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Rosa Koire 2, Agenda 21 Agenda 2030, Stay Calm Dont Panic
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1578 views • June 12, 2021
Rosa Koire joins me again on the show to discuss awareness, how to transform, change agendas, Mao, education, ICLEI, religion, youth vulnerability, work, education, ethics, Agenda 21 Agenda 2030 and culture.
Support Jason at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Rosa Koire https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
Rosa Koire book http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html
JasonLiosatos book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Liosatos paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Jason at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Rosa Koire https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
Rosa Koire book http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html
JasonLiosatos book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Liosatos paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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