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Family, Responsibility and History: Freedomain Radio Sunday Show - Daniel Mackler
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1 view • November 14, 2021
0:00 Introduction/Daniel Mackler
16:30 Is Childhood Getting Better or Worse?
22:30 The Value of EMDR Therapy
44:00 My Brother Fell 6 Stories!
1:15:40 The Value of Dreams
1:22:00 How to Talk to Your Parents about Your Childhood
1:37:00 What Is Moral Responsibility?
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses a variety of philosophical and psychological issues, with Daniel Mackler, filmmaker and psychotherapist.
http://www.iraresoul.com
Freedomain Radio Is The Largest And Most Popular Philosophy Show On The Web - Http://www.freedomainradio.com
16:30 Is Childhood Getting Better or Worse?
22:30 The Value of EMDR Therapy
44:00 My Brother Fell 6 Stories!
1:15:40 The Value of Dreams
1:22:00 How to Talk to Your Parents about Your Childhood
1:37:00 What Is Moral Responsibility?
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses a variety of philosophical and psychological issues, with Daniel Mackler, filmmaker and psychotherapist.
http://www.iraresoul.com
Freedomain Radio Is The Largest And Most Popular Philosophy Show On The Web - Http://www.freedomainradio.com
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