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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 6
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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48 views • September 07, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 6


▪️Russian troops have launched massive strikes on enemy facilities in Ukraine.


In Kyiv, explosions occurred in the Fastivs'kyi and Buchans'ka districts: fire broke out at the site of the strikes.


▪️In the Odesa region, the port infrastructure of the Izmail district came under fire again.


In Kiliya, kamikaze drones hit a grain terminal and fuel tanks at a local oil depot.


▪️Ukrainian air defense systems were again useless in Zaporizhzhia.


According to preliminary information, a helicopter shop at the Motor Sich plant was hit.


▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, the enemy launched a series of attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.


Russian troops met the advancing units with concentrated artillery fire, forcing them to retreat.


▪️A Ukrainian missile launched from the direction of Druzhkivka fell and exploded at a market in Kostyantynivka for unknown reasons.


According to the latest information, 17 people were killed and more than 30 were injured.


▪️The AFU continue to launch strikes, including cluster munitions, on populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.


Civilian infrastructure and residential houses were damaged during the shelling. A woman died and nine other people were wounded.


▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU are trying to gain a foothold in Robotyne under Russian artillery fire.


Russian troops have halted attacks on the center of the village, holding the defense on the southern outskirts.

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