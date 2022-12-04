Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIDEOCLIP YOUTUBE
59 views
channel image
MEDIA NL
Published Yesterday |

Deze videoclip van vorig jaar is helaas relevanter dan ooit. Op Youtube werd het in 2021

ook meteen verwijderd.

De waarheid is nu bekend bij iedereen die met open ogen door het leven gaat.


Ich wünsche allen einen besinlichen zweite Advent!.

Dieses Musikvideo vom letzten Jahr ist leider aktueller als je zuvor.

Auf Youtube war es auch in 2021 sofort gelöscht.

Die Wahrheit kennt inzwischen jeder der mit offenen Augen durch das Leben geht.

Keywords
newsinfonl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket