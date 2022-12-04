VIDEOCLIP YOUTUBE

Deze videoclip van vorig jaar is helaas relevanter dan ooit. Op Youtube werd het in 2021
ook meteen verwijderd.
De waarheid is nu bekend bij iedereen die met open ogen door het leven gaat.
Ich wünsche allen einen besinlichen zweite Advent!.
Dieses Musikvideo vom letzten Jahr ist leider aktueller als je zuvor.
Auf Youtube war es auch in 2021 sofort gelöscht.
Die Wahrheit kennt inzwischen jeder der mit offenen Augen durch das Leben geht.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.