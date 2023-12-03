Create New Account
DISTURBING IMAGES: Collapsing health system injured children taken to al Aqsa Martyrs hospital 3 Dec 2023 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/FnslcT7TZo8?si=cnpa2G0qMibvhRG0


3 Dec 2023 #GazaCollapsingHealthSystem #AlAqsaMartyrsHospital #AlJazeeraEnglish

Hundreds of wounded Palestinians have been rushed to barely functioning hospitals. This was the scene inside the Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza, where many women and children are being treated.


Aljazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports


#GazaCollapsingHealthSystem #GazaInjuredChildren #AlAqsaMartyrsHospital #WoundedPalestinians #GazaCrisis #GazaWar #AlJazeeraEnglish

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

