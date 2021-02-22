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What Is Going On in America?
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400 views • February 22, 2021
What is happening in the US? So much of the population appears to be going insane! They promote conspiracy theories and bluff their way through false prophecies, and it's all done in the name of God... or more accurately, right-wing American evangelicalism. In late 2020, these false prophets promised that Donald Trump would be re-elected as president. You don't need to be a theologian to see how wrong the most popular preachers in America were, but can you believe they're STILL bluffing... even after Donald Trump lost?! We've packed just a few of the lies and self-righteousness into a 20 minute video, so you can see for yourself just what a sham American Christianity has become. Come out of her, my people!
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