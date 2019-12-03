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Buttigieg Promises? Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish To Hear Contradictions & Lies
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4 views • December 03, 2019
First he says illegal immigrants are paying for Americans’ Social Security. Then he agrees they’re here to steal land stolen from them. Then he says (in Spanish) that he’ll give free healthcare to all illegals. And the first commercial he runs in the Bible Belt quotes Jesus while he portrays Christians as hateful.
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