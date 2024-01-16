💥Various Ballistic Missiles were used in the Attacks by IRAN on Erbil, IRAQ, including Fateh-110 - part 2

Various Ballistic Missiles were used in the attacks by IRAN on Erbil, IRAQ, including Fateh-110

ABC News, citing Iraqi Security sources claim no US citizens were harmed in the IRGC attacks on Erbil.

❗️However, Iraqi Resistance sources report at least five US citizens dead. Eyewitnesses allegedly report high casualties and extreme censorship.

Iran's IRGC launches ballistic missile attacks on the US Consulate and a spy network in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, and simultaneously on Syria, targeting groups related to the Kerman terror attack.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/1/15/irans-revolutionary-guard-attack-anti-iranian-groups-in-iraqs-erbil

In the name of God

"Permission for those who fight that they are wrongdoers, and indeed Allah is able to help them."

بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِیم

" أُذِنَ لِلَّذِينَ يُقَاتَلُونَ بِأَنَّهُمْ ظُلِمُوا وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلَى نَصْرِهِمْ لَقَدِيرٌ"

Dear and honorable nation of Islamic Iran

In response to the recent crimes of the terrorist groups, who unjustly martyred a group of our dear compatriots in Kerman and Rask; the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations; In particular, ISIS was identified in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed them by firing a number of ballistic missiles.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assures the great nation of Iran that it will find the malicious terrorist groups of the Iranian nation wherever they are and will punish them for their shameful deeds.

Other destroyed targets will be announced later.

" وَ مَا النَّصْرُ إِلَّا مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ الْعَزِيزِ الْحَكِيمِ

And what is victory except from Allah, the Exalted, the All-Wise

Islamic revolution guards corps

💥🇺🇸🇮🇱 As of now, the following targets have been reported hit by missiles:

- American base at Erbil Airport.

- U.S. Consulate in Erbil.

- Local headquarters of the Kurdish Security Service.

- Private residence of a local businessman associated with Mossad.

There is high ambulance activity in Erbil. The extent of casualties is unclear, but it is evident that there will be casualties with such attacks.



