Identity is a very complex phenomenon - some of which is socially negotiated - but it is certainly not merely what someone feels moment to moment. Dr Jordan B Peterson explains.





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Jordan B Peterson | Butchers and Liars Reprise





Jordan B Peterson, Butchers and Liars Reprise, Jul 15 2022



