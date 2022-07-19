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Identity is a very complex phenomenon - some of which is socially negotiated - but it is certainly not merely what someone feels moment to moment. Dr Jordan B Peterson explains.
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56jb4YME3n4 - Jul 15, 2022
Jordan B Peterson | Butchers and Liars Reprise
Jordan B Peterson, Butchers and Liars Reprise, Jul 15 2022