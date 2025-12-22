🔥Massie moves for 'inherit contempt' on AG Bondi over Epstein list

Notice the big menorah in the background. Bari Weiss a Zionist, is editor-in-chief of CBS News since October.

(Inherent contempt is a rarely used power of Congress to directly arrest, detain, and fine individuals who obstruct its legislative or investigative processes without relying on the executive or judicial branches. It stems from implicit constitutional authority to protect Congress's ability to function and function as a self-protective mechanism.)

Rep. Thomas Massie is preparing inherent contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for concealing the names of Jeffrey Epstein's clients involved in child trafficking.

This move could result in jail time for obstructing an official investigation.

Thomas Massie & Ro Khanna discussing Epstein files on CBS's Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

