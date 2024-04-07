Chemtrails (day and night)
Published 15 hours ago
Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). C.
lyrics
Chemtrails (day and night):
the analyses carried out have verified the presence of the following elements in the chemtrails: barium, aluminum, radioactive thorium and cesium, copper, titanium, silicon, lithium, cobalt, led, ethylene dibromide and several pathogenic agents
several pathogenic agents
chemical trails can cause a condition called Morgellons syndrome
it is a disease which causes serious deterioration in the body
it is drifting down, from the sky, day and night
Keywords
chemtrailmusicelectronicnanoparticlepatentalphahawkelectronic-red-pill
