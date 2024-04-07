Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). C.

lyrics

Chemtrails (day and night):



the analyses carried out have verified the presence of the following elements in the chemtrails: barium, aluminum, radioactive thorium and cesium, copper, titanium, silicon, lithium, cobalt, led, ethylene dibromide and several pathogenic agents

several pathogenic agents

chemical trails can cause a condition called Morgellons syndrome

it is a disease which causes serious deterioration in the body

it is drifting down, from the sky, day and night

