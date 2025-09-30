OCTOBER WAR LOOMING? WAR OF THE WORLDS-WW3-CIVIL WAR OR REVOLUTION? MASSIVE MILITARY MOVES HAPPENING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://avi-loeb.medium.com/was-the-wow-signal-emitted-from-3i-atlas-d18d4f0d1f1e
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!
GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
https://x.com/forallcurious/status/1972740873017581569
https://x.com/LeadingReport/status/1972734473923092775
https://x.com/spoilswar9/status/1972695856588701869
https://x.com/geotechwar/status/1972697981804540027
https://x.com/digijordan/status/1972506268704153970/photo/1
https://x.com/alex_kokcharov/status/1972683968542593309
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/vladimir-putin-make-mystery-major-35980563
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15145231/fleet-US-Air-Force-tankers-Iran-strike.html
https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1972506640294596686
https://x.com/DI313_/status/1972739477295755622
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/everybody-wants-deal-trump-presses-netanyahu-gaza-peace-4th-wh-visit
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1972745471874478204
https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1972660668504432811
https://x.com/Tesla_848/status/1972717668139508025/photo/1
https://x.com/RepMTG/status/1971953857623146866
https://x.com/Inevitablewest/status/1972029431037456737
https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1972740951891423641
https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1972684904560201798
https://x.com/beforethewest/status/1972760184243241026
https://x.com/HeistingHistory/status/1972592942801113506/photo/2
https://x.com/brandilwells/status/1972396339695902975
https://x.com/4biddnKnowledge/status/1972570184171901432
https://x.com/forallcurious/status/1972687646502609158
https://x.com/RjNol/status/1972773332664926557