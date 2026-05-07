Iran LEGO: 'They chose to look away' - Exposes how FBI left Epstein's playground untouched, at Zorro Ranch

'They chose to look away': LEGO video exposes how FBI left Epstein's playground untouched

A new Iranian Lego-style cartoon reveals the 7,000-acre property in New Mexico that, amazingly, six federal agencies and the FBI "couldn't find time" to search — leaving victims trapped in fear.

🎵 "The FBI received the tips, they received the names, they received the letters. They filed it, they forgot it, they moved on," the clip goes.

Justice in America has a price tag — and Epstein could afford it 🥴