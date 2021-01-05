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A shot in the dark
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108 views • January 05, 2021
Hibbeler Productions, January 1, 2020
The truth about vaccines. Please share so the world can wake up. They hide videos like these for a reason, they do not want you to know what vaccines are doing to your health and your children's health. Please share!
Please help us keep this truth frequency a float.
Any donations will be greatly appreciated!
https://hibbelerproductions.com/donate
https://cash.app/$HibbelerProductions
Check us out at www.hibbelerproductions.com for exclusive downloads!
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/
The truth about vaccines. Please share so the world can wake up. They hide videos like these for a reason, they do not want you to know what vaccines are doing to your health and your children's health. Please share!
Please help us keep this truth frequency a float.
Any donations will be greatly appreciated!
https://hibbelerproductions.com/donate
https://cash.app/$HibbelerProductions
Check us out at www.hibbelerproductions.com for exclusive downloads!
https://www.youtube.com/c/HibbelerProductions/
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