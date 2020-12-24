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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 34 Dr Andrew Kaufman and Max Igan
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86 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go to for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Dr Andrew Kaufman with Max Igan drill down on the enormous corruption surrounding what began in China and is now spread worldwide with massive disinformation. We have the truth its time for people to gather on mass.
Please spread this link far and wide... all my videos are found on Bitchute as well, should YouTube continue to pull many of my videos down.
God Speed
Dr Andrew Kaufman with Max Igan drill down on the enormous corruption surrounding what began in China and is now spread worldwide with massive disinformation. We have the truth its time for people to gather on mass.
Please spread this link far and wide... all my videos are found on Bitchute as well, should YouTube continue to pull many of my videos down.
God Speed
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