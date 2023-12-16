Are two forms of propaganda here in America Russia, bad, Israel good! The other propaganda is Israel is our friend Israel is great Israel can do no wrong. Israel must be protected Israel
6 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Russia is bad. Russia must be defeated. Russia must be put down. Russia is a threat.
The other propaganda is Israel is our friend Israel is great Israel can do no wrong. Israel must be protected Israel must have everything America gives wants to give them.
Those are the two main propaganda messages in the United States of America and wherever you turn, your mind is being bombarded with those two streams of propaganda
And I believe they come from the same source. They’re two streams that come from one spring and I I think that explains the animosity in the American by ruling class against your country.
Keywords
trunewsaibolshevik revolutionnazi regimesynthetic biologyzionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionamericas ruling class hates godkilling machinevarious advancements
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos