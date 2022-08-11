Miles Guo: The CCP had a journalist from Asia Weekly write an article smearing me for telling the US to launch a war against the CCP

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8/10/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP had a journalist from Asia Weekly write an article smearing me for telling the US to launch a war against the CCP, but I have never said such a thing and have never hoped the CCP would attack the US. In contrast, the CCP was lying through its teeth