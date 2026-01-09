© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Are There Fewer Ukrainian USVs in the Sea?📝
Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) became a real headache for the initially inert Black Sea Fleet upon their first appearance. USVs attacked both at sea and in base locations, which led to significant losses.
However, from mid-2024, the number of successful USV attacks steadily declined, even as the number of attacks and deployed drones increased. Ukrainian formations have been constantly trying to change tactics and adapt.
🔻Here's why this happened:
— USV departures are tracked from the very beginning;
— Russian units strengthened defense with infantry groups;
— bays and base locations are protected by boom barriers;
— FPV drone crews have been deployed along the entire coastline to counter USVs;
— the aviation component ensures constant patrolling of the Black Sea waters.
Enjoy the view!
📍@rybar_tactical