Why Are There Fewer Ukrainian USVs in the Sea? - Rybar AI

Why Are There Fewer Ukrainian USVs in the Sea?📝

Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) became a real headache for the initially inert Black Sea Fleet upon their first appearance. USVs attacked both at sea and in base locations, which led to significant losses.

However, from mid-2024, the number of successful USV attacks steadily declined, even as the number of attacks and deployed drones increased. Ukrainian formations have been constantly trying to change tactics and adapt.

🔻Here's why this happened:

— USV departures are tracked from the very beginning;

— Russian units strengthened defense with infantry groups;

— bays and base locations are protected by boom barriers;

— FPV drone crews have been deployed along the entire coastline to counter USVs;

— the aviation component ensures constant patrolling of the Black Sea waters.

Enjoy the view!

📍@rybar_tactical