"RUSSIA WILL INVADE AMERICA" - PART ONE THANKSGIVING ALERT FROM YAH

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** Thank you.





WEBSITE: THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

“The Fairest Of Them All” – February 15, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/29/the-fairest-of-them-all-february-15-2021/

"THE FAIREST OF THEM ALL" - CHINA'S SUPREMACY, FUTURE PANDEMICS & THE ARROW OF THE TONGUE: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZZRk-unwlcs

UFOs & Aliens: "Counterfeits": https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/10/ufos-aliens-counterfeits-april-15-2018/

"COUNTERFEITS- (THE FALLEN PRETENDING AS ANGELS OF LIGHT): https://youtube.com/watch?v=LPPV7lFcfg0

PLAYLIST: WAR SERIES - RUSSIA & CHINA INVASION OF THE USA: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKrsrYmbpBzTVyOKGCJBzE-u

War, Civil War & The America Military State – February 24, 2023 [HIPPOS]: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/02/24/war-civil-war-the-america-military-state-february-24-2023/

WAR, CIVIL WAR & THE AMERICAN MILITARY STATE - "COME OUT OF HER MY PEOPLE" [HIPPOS]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eHqTBcNzCxY

The Destruction of Gog and Magog, Pt 1- June 3, 2019: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/03/the-destruction-of-gog-and-magog-pt-1-june-3-2019/

The Destruction of Gog and Magog, Pt 2- June 3, 2019: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/03/the-destruction-of-gog-and-magog-pt-2-june-3-2019/

"SOS" - THE FINAL DISTRESS CALL OF MYSTERY BABYLON: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wPn6UxrKbLA

"BREAKING WATERS AS BIRTH PAINS, THUS SAYS THE LORD" PT 2- RUSSIA, U.S DECLINE, JUDGING THE NATIONS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2GXamX_XFcQ

PLAYLIST: "WHO ARE THE TRUE JEWS OF THE BIBLE?" END TIMES PROPHECIES FOR ISRAEL: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKqI-80ZB5_XSitRA0p4c3rA

“The Land Of Mystery Babylon” – August 23, 2023: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/08/23/the-land-of-mystery-babylon-august-23-2023/

"THE LAND OF MYSTERY BABYLON"- JUDGEMENT TO AMERICA & THE NATIONS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=vveNapPSXzI

“The Center Will Not Hold” – January 30, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/

"The Centre Will Not Hold"- Prophecy of Conquest and Spoils of War: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sGit89AOw2E



