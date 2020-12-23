© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stressed? There’s A Vaccine For That!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • December 23, 2020
Ever read Brave New World by Aldous Huxley? If you have, then you are familiar with the fictional drug Soma. Imagine taking a vaccine that could prevent stress? Bottom line is, this is control of the population through pharmacological means. Why do you think there is this overzealous desire to get the world vaccinated for Covid when it supposedly has a near 100% survival rate? You are being trained and engineered. Wake up.
https://web.archive.org/web/20100803235731/http://www.dailymail.co.uk//health//article-1299540//Jab-stop-stress-slowing-down.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20100803235731/http://www.dailymail.co.uk//health//article-1299540//Jab-stop-stress-slowing-down.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.