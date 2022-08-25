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FBI Whistleblowers: Agency Ordered Against Investigating Hunter Biden's Laptop Before 2020 Election
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19 views • August 25, 2022

Former Asst FBI Director Chris Swecker comments on the agency's numerous histleblowers that have come forward to Senator Ron Johnson. Its ALL COMING OUT in the open now. 

FBI Whistleblowers: Agency Ordered Against Investigating Hunter Biden's Laptop Before 2020 Election

"After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, 'you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop...' and that the FBI is 'not going to change the outcome of the election again.'"

Source: https://rumble.com/v1hamup-new-fbi-whistleblower-top-brass-told-agents-not-to-investigate-hunter-biden.html


Keywords
chris sweckerhunter biden laptopfbi whistleblowerformer fbi asst directorinvestigation haulted
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