© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former Asst FBI Director Chris Swecker comments on the agency's numerous histleblowers that have come forward to Senator Ron Johnson. Its ALL COMING OUT in the open now.
FBI Whistleblowers: Agency Ordered Against Investigating Hunter Biden's Laptop Before 2020 Election
"After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, 'you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop...' and that the FBI is 'not going to change the outcome of the election again.'"
Source: https://rumble.com/v1hamup-new-fbi-whistleblower-top-brass-told-agents-not-to-investigate-hunter-biden.html