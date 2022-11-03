EU silent on Italian PM appointing Nazi-armband minister

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RT
Nov 3, 2022
There's been no reaction from the EU to Italy's Meloni appointing a minister who was once caught wearing a Nazi symbol, and he's not the only controversial figure on the PM's team
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