© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHP Talks - Conversion Therapy Ban & Bill C-8
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020 - CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and CHP Deputy Leader Peter Vogel discuss Calgary's draconian "conversion therapy ban" with Jojo Ruba, Executive Director of Faith Beyond Belief, a Calgary-based organization dedicated to helping Christian become more effective ambassadors for Christ. Jojo also comments on federal bill C-8 and the unconstitutional efforts to limit biblical counselling and parental rights and responsibilities to protect and guide their children.
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.