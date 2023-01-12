The Coming Economic Crisis Will Deal A Fatal Blow To The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/679119
Summary：Miles Guo highlighted in the January 8 broadcast that the coming global economic crisis will deal a fatal blow to CCP, and while this is a good thing for the Whistleblower Movement, the Chinese people will have to pay a huge price for it. However, the people of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) will grow and benefit from this unprecedented economic crisis.
