Putin addressing the nation following his cabinet meeting at the Kremlin, that followed his return from Alaska
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
140 views • 1 day ago

This video description:  Russian President Putin addressing the nation following his cabinet meeting at the Kremlin. (video came after, the following):

Upon returning from the United States, Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the results of the Russian-American negotiations.

The head of state briefed the leadership of the Presidential Administration, the Government, the State Duma, and various ministries and agencies on the outcome of the talks in Anchorage.

Russia would rather see an end to hostilities in Ukraine; eliminating the root causes of the crisis should be the basis for a settlement, Putin said.During the negotiations with Trump, there was an opportunity to calmly and thoroughly outline Russia's position regarding the situation in Ukraine, Putin said.During the negotiations with Trump, the parties discussed almost all areas of cooperation.

The conversation with Trump was frank and meaningful, it brings us closer to the necessary decisions, Putin said.

According to him, Russia respects the Trump administration's position on the need for a speedy end to hostilities in Ukraine.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
