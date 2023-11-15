Israeli army units Storm Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza - Nov 15
Adding:
No Indication Of Hostages At Al Shifa, IDF Says
The army said that it killed at least 5 gunmen during the operation, and refuted reports that it had opened fire on medical staff, saying there was "no friction" with medical professionals.
They claim that troops have found weapons and assets in the area, which indicates the presence of Hamas, and that the incident will bring them important intel on the hostages.
adding:
Israeli media: No weapons or any Israeli prisoner were found inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.