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Police Shoot out in East Los Angeles
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96 views • May 25, 2022
East Los Angeles Shoot out caught on tape on 5/25/22 off of the 710 and Eastern!
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#gunfight #eastlos #policeshooting #policebrutality #shootout #police #2ndamendment #guncontrol #racist
Subscribe to our podcast launching soon at www.HUSHCAST.tv
#gunfight #eastlos #policeshooting #policebrutality #shootout #police #2ndamendment #guncontrol #racist
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