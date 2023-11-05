Create New Account
Alex Jones: The Communist Truth Of The New World Order
Polyxena Lobkovice
Alex Jones breaks down the true nature of communism - a dialectic of control. Geopolitical opposition between communism and monopoly capitalism is only the surface. The globalist central banking cartel, which funds both East and West uses the perceived differences to bring both forces to the same end: technological world dictatorship.

irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinuss libertycommunistfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peterskim joug un

