MKUltra, Mockingbird & The CIA's War on the Human Mind

Project Bluebird. Artichoke. MKUltra. Mockingbird. Paperclip. Midnight Climax. Six covert CIA programs — exposed. Mind control. Media corruption. Nazi science. Sex-driven blackmail. These weren't experiments. They were weapons.





John Michael Chambers delivers a War Report on the state-sanctioned madness that has been hiding in plain sight for decades.





Project Bluebird (1950-1951) — before MKUltra, there was Bluebird. The CIA cracked minds with hypnosis, drugs, and memory erasure. Children. Soldiers. Civilians. No one spared. Youth targeted in orphanages. Mental death as acceptable collateral. The birth of American psychological warfare.





Project Artichoke (1951-1953) — interrogation by insanity. Could you force someone to kill and forget? They tried LSD with hypnosis. Electroshock. Isolation. People broken, rebuilt, erased. This was not science. It was sanctioned madness.





Project MKUltra (1953-1973) — 149 subprojects. 80 institutions funded by tax dollars. Hidden in universities. Americans drugged, raped, and tortured. Trauma used to split minds, create alters, erase free will. MKUltra was not a defense. It was empire.





Operation Mockingbird (1950s — still ongoing) — journalists turned into assets. Networks became psyop platforms. From Cold War propaganda to today's fact-checking censors. Mockingbird manufactures reality itself. If you trust the media, you're in their cage.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.