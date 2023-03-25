Create New Account
Madonna Child Trafficking in Malawi? 2 Strong
gocephas
Madonna Exposed, like a virgin that's what she says but she is far far from that. Corey and Marlon are about exposing evil. Madonna is infatuated with virgins. Marlon states that there are reports that Madonna is trafficking children out of Malawi. We decided to take a gander and see if it was real. Popularity 56,274 views on Jan 26, 2023. We did an expose' on her and a few other females in Hollywood that have adopted African black children. We had talked about them being the modern day buck breakers. People were skeptical but it looks like we were right. If you are familiar with that concept of buck breaking this will make a whole lot more sense to you. Mirrored


Keywords
child traffickingmadonnamalawi

