Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GAZA - "Khan Younis is Being Ethnically Cleansed Without Any News Coverage."
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
26 views
Published 18 hours ago

"Khan Younis is being ethnically cleansed without any news coverage."

◾️A Palestinian journalist in Gaza, Mohammad Al Manou, warned against the spreading of rumours or misinformation regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and said that in the southern city of Khan Younis Palestinians "are being massacred at this very moment" while the killings go undocumented.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket