GAZA - "Khan Younis is Being Ethnically Cleansed Without Any News Coverage."

"Khan Younis is being ethnically cleansed without any news coverage."
◾️A Palestinian journalist in Gaza, Mohammad Al Manou, warned against the spreading of rumours or misinformation regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and said that in the southern city of Khan Younis Palestinians "are being massacred at this very moment" while the killings go undocumented.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.