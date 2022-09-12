Executive Order 14067 | Why Did Joe Biden Sign the Death Warrant On American Freedom On March 9th 2022 by Signing Executive Order 14067?

Did Joe Biden Sign the Death Warrant On American Freedom On March 9th 2022 by Signing Executive Order 14067?

WATCH - https://twitter.com/Stonendlovu/status/1558192552439865351?s=20&t=HIsdh9wsL0OFSMY9yowLMg

Who Is Jim Rickards?

READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Rickards

Why Did Best-Selling Author Kiyosaki Warn the World About Executive Order 14067, Calling “CBDC Communism In its Purest Form.”

READ - https://www.ibtimes.com/kiyosaki-warns-about-eo-14067-calls-cbdc-creation-communism-its-purest-form-3578565

Is Biden Planning On Removing the Cash In America Beginning On December 13th 2022?

Read Executive Order 14067 - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

What Are Central Bank Digital Currencies? Watch the Following Video Featuring Joe Rogan, Investigative Journalist Maajid Usman Nawaz and United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak (NOTE: Rishi Sunak served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022, having previously been the Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.

WATCH - Embed the Following Video - https://rumble.com/v1g3urn-what-is-executive-order-14067.html

Why Is Biden Trying to 'Protect' Us from Cash Beginning Dec. 13 2022?

Read - https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/

Have You Read the Terrifying Language Found In Section 4 of Biden’s Executive Order 14067 (Which He Signed On March 9th 2022)? - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

*********************************************************************************

Watch the Original August 14th 2022 Presentation by Robert Kiyosaki Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Wg5emX9NAM

Learn More Today At: https://wtfhappenedin1971.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

