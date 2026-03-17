Vineland, New Jersey neighbors furious as giant AI data center hums 24 Hours per day

WE NEED TO HALT THIS IMMEDIATELY!!!

WE THE PEOPLE NEVER AUTHORIZED THIS AND IT IS CAUSING HARM TO OUR HEALTH!!!





Residents in Vineland, New Jersey say a constant humming sound from a newly built AI data center is disrupting their daily lives.





The massive 300-megawatt facility, built by a Dutch company, is part of the growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. But neighbors say the noise, along with concerns about water use, electricity demand and property values, has them worried.





Local health officials are now investigating the source of the sound after multiple complaints from residents living near the site.





LEARN MORE HERE: https://nj1015.com/vineland-nj-data-center-concerns/?tsq=sl





LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.prismnews.com/local/cumberland-nj/vineland-residents-blame-ai-data-center-construction-for