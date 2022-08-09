The Greatest Reset of All Is Love

Deborah Williams Prophesy: God is going to Open the ***Flood Gates

Read Along ***https://www.blogger.com/u/0/blog/post/edit/4837211785867252894/3813415116144980156 All links in blog

To the Point. When we are forgiven our sins God sets us free from sin and he fills with his spirit, ***his life***, his word, love, power and wisdom. God himself moves into our bodies. Our bodies are no longer our own they are the temple of the living God Almighty now.

Forces, pressures of this world. example: peer pressure. Some people are filled with sin, doctrines of demons, other spirits, forces of darkness ruling their minds. Demonic spirits, powers of witchcraft to control others minds, manipulate, blatantly lie, to captivity people to themselves,(the ruling master the devil, or sin in them), instead of the Spirit of the living God who liberates men, people from Satan's captivity.

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