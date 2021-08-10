Alberta homeowner who shot, killed man after break-in won't be charged - RCMP

Global News

August 6 2021

(InfowarsFan's added note): Lets prowdly re-post these ones since a homeowner defending himself and his property that does not get charged for it is quite a rare occurence these days with all the neo-marxist crap we're forced to take most the time nowadays!



Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say a homeowner in rural Alberta who shot and killed a man that broke in and attacked him with a baseball bat will not be charged.



The confrontation happened at a rural home in Red Deer County at around 3 p.m. local time on Aug. 2.



RCMP members were on their way to the home for reports of a break-and-enter when they received an update that one man was injured and bleeding and another had been shot.



RCMP said officers arrived at the home 10 minutes after being dispatched, at which time they found the homeowner injured and a second man dead.



As Tracy Nagai reports, Global News obtained video of the moments leading up to the shooting.