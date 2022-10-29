Staying Young - Ageotypes & Your Aging Response

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
0:00 Introduction
0:10 Ageotypes and Your Unique Aging Response
0:44 Biological Age
1:37 Chronological Age
2:28 Social Age
3:18 Signs of Poor Aging
5:16 What are Ageotypes?
11:01 Top Strategies for Healthy Aging
11:09 Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition Plan
12:53 Prioritize Good Sleep
13:38 Reduce Stress and Practice Gratitude
14:58 Regular Movement and Exercise
16:31 Daily Intermittent Fasting
17:29 Healthy Relationships and Laughter
17:57 Metabolic Ageotypes
18:08 Omega 3’s
18:34 NAC
18:59 Curcumin
19:22 Ginger
19:54 Boswellia
20:25 Inflammaging
20:32 Vitamin D
20:50 Vitamin C
21:03 Zinc
21:16 Quercetin
21:37 Resveratrol
21:51 Probiotics
22:09 Hepatic Ageotype
22:13 Milk Thistle
22:29 Cordyceps
22:44 Dandelion
23:02 Beet Root
23:15 Reishi
23:29 Choline
23:44 TUDCA
24:02 Nephrotic
24:08 Horsetail
24:28 Juniper
24:46 Cranberry
25:03 Parsley
25:19 Bearberry
25:42 Top Recommendations
27:10 Consultation & More Info
