Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Staying Young - Ageotypes & Your Aging Response
24 views
channel image
Holistic Herbalist
Published a month ago |

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.


http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation


To book a consultation go to my website


www.holisticherbalist.org


0:00 Introduction

0:10 Ageotypes and Your Unique Aging Response

0:44 Biological Age

1:37 Chronological Age

2:28 Social Age

3:18 Signs of Poor Aging

5:16 What are Ageotypes?

11:01 Top Strategies for Healthy Aging

11:09 Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition Plan

12:53 Prioritize Good Sleep

13:38 Reduce Stress and Practice Gratitude

14:58 Regular Movement and Exercise

16:31 Daily Intermittent Fasting

17:29 Healthy Relationships and Laughter

17:57 Metabolic Ageotypes

18:08 Omega 3’s

18:34 NAC

18:59 Curcumin

19:22 Ginger

19:54 Boswellia

20:25 Inflammaging

20:32 Vitamin D

20:50 Vitamin C

21:03 Zinc

21:16 Quercetin

21:37 Resveratrol

21:51 Probiotics

22:09 Hepatic Ageotype

22:13 Milk Thistle

22:29 Cordyceps

22:44 Dandelion

23:02 Beet Root

23:15 Reishi

23:29 Choline

23:44 TUDCA

24:02 Nephrotic

24:08 Horsetail

24:28 Juniper

24:46 Cranberry

25:03 Parsley

25:19 Bearberry

25:42 Top Recommendations

27:10 Consultation & More Info

Keywords
preventtreatmentholisticpreventionherbalsupplementsagingtreatnaturalhealthyturnreversestopbackresponseyoungindividualageingherbaliststayingageotypes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket