Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Illegal Immigration Weaponized, UN Agenda
14 views
channel image
Stophypocrisy
Published Yesterday |

Illegal Immigration Weaponized, part of the UN Agenda.

White Countries On The Chopping Block.UN wants 100 Million+ Illegal Immigrants to invade the U.S. under "climate change migration" which is a made up term to force nations into surrendering their solvently and change their governments.

please download/reupload

Keywords
immigrationunborderinvasioncartels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket