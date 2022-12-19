CCP Infiltrates the U.S. Through Major Wealth Management Firms To Acquire Small U.S. Businesses

https://gnews.org/articles/603040
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 U.S. tech executive: One of the ways the Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating the U.S. is by acquiring small businesses with $10 trillion in total assets in the U.S. through major wealth management firms such as BlackRock and Vanguard Group.
