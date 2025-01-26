First One Hundred Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump in a flourish of activity in his first five days in office has set a new standard for Presidential speed. He signed 20 new Executive orders, rescinded 78 of Joe Bidens, opened lines of communication with Russia, brought hostages out of Gaza, and freed over 1500 political prisoners here in the United States. He has brought healing and hope to North Carolina, and hope for rebuilding in California. And the week is not over yet.