Mask and Gun Carry - California Recall

State By State: Can I Legally Wear A Mask While Carrying A Concealed Firearm?We have scoured all 50 states’ laws to bring you this definitive resource for laws relating to masks and carrying a firearm. Click on your state in the below map. If your state has a law prohibiting carrying while wearing a mask you will find the law cited along with an explanation.Recall effort against California Gov. Newsom passes 1M signaturesA grassroots recall effort against controversial California Gov. Gavin Newsom has collected more than 1 million signatures. Just nine weeks remain to get the final 500,000 signatures needed to force a Special Recall election, campaign leaders said.“The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line,” said Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com.Video Clearly Shows What Liberals Actually Think About Black PeopleFilmmaker and journalist Ami Horowitz took to the streets of Berkeley, California to find out exactly what liberals think about black people. Spoiler alert: they think an entire group of people, based on their skin color, is incapable of doing the minimum of tasks required to live in a civilized society.Horowitz then traveled to Harlem, New York and asked black people if any of these white liberal’s assumptions were correct.Click below for the cringe-worthy footage:What Life Will Be Like When the Democrats Win the 2020 ElectionWith no legal obstacles, the Democrats will be free to implement whatever they desire. The radical Democrats running for President are amazingly consistent in what they are calling for. Here is a short list:Confiscation of privately owned vehicles.Extreme climate change taxes placed upon the people. These taxes will be embedded into existing and future homes and when the homeowner cannot afford the taxes, they will forfeit their property. This will create the nation's largest slush fund in which the Democrats will fund single payer health care and free health care for all illegals.We will see the reintroduction of preferential hiring for minorities in new affirmative action plans. Only this time around, the country will pay homage to illegals as they will go to the front of the line. It is about to get very expensive to be a citizen.Canada’s coronavirus restrictions could last years even with vaccine: top doctorsEven if the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine succeeds, many of the restrictions aimed at managing the pandemic will likely need to remain in place for years, say Canada’s top doctors.In a briefing with journalists Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned against basing all hope for a return to normalcy on the creation of a vaccine for the deadly virus.“We’re going to have to manage this pandemic certainly over the next year, but certainly it may be planning for the longer term on the next two to three years during which the vaccine may play a role,” said Tam, whose comments come as new polling suggests some are wary of the potential shot.