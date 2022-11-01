The Left is Spiritually & Morally Bankrupt - Michigan Prop 3 - Coming to Your State | Doug Hagmann News Brief | 11/1/2022

Based upon the language of the “Right to Reproductive Freedom” amendment, if the amendment is adopted many common-sense, long-standing policies would be repealed and numerous new “constitutional rights” would be asserted. This amendment is not merely a return to the Roe v. Wade standard but a breathtaking removal of virtually all protections for life as well as the removal of existing protections for parents, victims of medical malpractice, victims of sex trafficking, especially minors, and of barriers preventing state funding of abortion.

Should this measure pass:



- Parents would be prohibited from having a role in decisions regarding abortion made by their minor children



- Abortions based on gender, race or disability would become protected

- Abortions would be legal throughout all 9 months of pregnancy

- Premature babies or babies with health problems could legally be denied “extraordinary health care”

- Public funding for abortion would become a constitutional right, reversing long-standing Michigan prohibitions on use of public funds to pay for abortion

- Protections for victims of medical malpractice would see their legal rights curtailed and the definition of medical professionals would be broadened in such a way that there would be a high risk of unqualified persons actually performing abortions.

