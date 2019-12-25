( Please share this video )Psalm 33:6-9By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.He gathereth the waters of the sea together as an heap: he layeth up the depth in storehouses.Let all the earth fear the Lord: let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him.For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast.Colossians 1:16-17For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.Psalm 19:1The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.Romans 1:20-21For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.#worldwide #worship #earth