MSNBC Hack Reveals Dems Plan to Impeach Trump andMake Way for President Nancy Pelosi

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Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Jill Wine-Banks is a MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor. Saturday on AM Joy with homophobic, racist Joy Reid, Jill Wine-Banks drew out the Democrat plan to impeach President Trump and Vice President Pence and replace them with Speaker Nancy Pelosi as president.