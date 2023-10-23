Palestinian medias report a Major Power Outage at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza from Lack of Fuel due to the Severe Israeli Siege - Thousands of Wounded may Die

Palestinian medias report a major Power outage at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza due to the lack of necessary fuel due to the severe Israeli siege
Such a thing threatens the death of thousands of wounded and injured inside the hospital during the coming hours
adding:
Hamas released two more hostages it had intended to hand over to Israel. Two elderly ladies.
Hamas served tea to the two elderly Israeli women that were released for humanitarian reasons
The women can also be seen wearing new 'Abayas', which were given to them by the resistance in order to have clean clothes and proper personal hygiene.
The women were released to an ambulance shortly after.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.