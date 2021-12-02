Cannabis Marketplace with Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita

Cannabis discovery marketplace Leafly aims to help more than 125 million people discover cannabis this year. Their ecommerce tools help shoppers make informed purchase decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services.Yoko Miyashita was appointed CEO of Leafly in August 2020 after serving as the company’s General Counsel since 2019. Yoko has spent her career serving mission-driven companies navigating complex global regulatory environments in order to bring meaningful and compelling products to market.An expert in policy and advocacy, as General Counsel, she led Leafly’s position on key regulatory, compliance and government affairs issues. She has focused on progressing Leafly’s reputation as a trusted and authoritative cannabis resource and leveraged an understanding of current cannabis regulations, and opportunities for change, to help scale Leafly’s product and sales strategy.Guest:Yoko Miyashita, Chief Executive Officer at LeaflyHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 836 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.